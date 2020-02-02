By Liam Morgan





Australia's women beat reigning Olympic champions Britain in Sydney ©FIH



Hosts Australia fought back from a goal down to beat reigning Olympic champions Britain in the women's International Hockey Federation Pro League in Sydney.





Grace Stewart scored a dramatic late winner to give the home side maximum points at Sydney Olympic Park.



Sarah Robertson opened the scoring for Britain, playing in their first Pro League match of the season, in the second quarter before Stephanie Kershaw equalised eight minutes later.



That was how it stayed until 12 seconds from time as Stewart fired home a backhand strike to hand Australia their first victory of the 2020 campaign.



"The girls played the full 60 minutes to be able to get the win at the end," said Australia's goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram.



"I’m really proud of our defensive efforts today, particularly on penalty corners.



"We couldn’t have done it without the girls running it down, so we are really excited to get the win today."



Australia's men were held to a 4-4 draw by Britain before triumphing 3-1 in a shoot-out.



Belgium's men completed a double for the European side over hosts New Zealand in Auckland ©FIH



Britain turned a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 advantage thanks to goals from Zach Wallace, Rupert Shipperley and Liam Ansell, but late strikes by Aran Zalewski and Trent Mitton sent the game into a shoot-out.



Jake Whetton, Flynn Ogilvie and Jake Harvie were all on target for Australia, while Alan Forsyth was the only scorer for the visitors.



Belgium moved top of the men's standings with a thumping 6-2 win over New Zealand at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.



The world and European champions, ranked number one in the world, were 3-0 up in the first 10 minutes and went on to complete a dominant victory.



Tom Boon and Felix Denayer scored twice, while Sébastien Dockier and Nicolas de Kerpel also found the net in a convincing attacking performance from the Belgian team.



Belgium's women had earlier beaten New Zealand 2-1 thanks to goals from Ambre Ballenghien and Anne-Sophie Weyns.



