Andrew Voerman





Olivia Merry is now the Black Sticks women's all-time leading goalscorer. (File Photo) MARTIN HUNTER/GETTY IMAGES



Olivia Merry has become the all-time leading goalscorer for the Black Sticks women, netting four times in their win over Belgium on Sunday.





Her prolific afternoon at the National Hockey Centre on Auckland's North Shore ensured the two teams split their pair of fixtures over the weekend.



It also means the Black Sticks are on the board in this year's FIH Pro League, where they are looking to improve on last year's sixth-place finish.



Belgium took an early lead when Abi Raye scored a field goal midway through the opening quarter, but there was no further action before the end of the second quarter.



Merry drew the Black Sticks level within a minute of the restart with a field goal, then put them in front from a penalty corner four minutes later.



Another penalty corner goal came with nine minutes to play to give the home team some breathing space, then set a new national record when she added another field goal with five minutes to play.



Merry has now 106 goals for the Black Sticks, pipping Anita McLaren's mark of 105.



The win would have come as a relief, after the Black Sticks lost 2-1 to Belgium in the first match of the weekend on Saturday, with Gemma McCaw scoring on her return to the black singlet.



The Black Sticks men's search for a first Pro League win remains ongoing, after they followed up Saturday's 6-2 loss to Belgium with a 3-1 defeat on Sunday.



Alexander Hendrickx and Sébastien Dockier scored in the second quarter to give the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead. Blair Tarrant pulled one back in the third quarter for the hosts, but Tanguy Cosyns sealed the win late on.



Both Black Sticks teams will face Great Britain in a pair of double-headers back at the National Hockey Centre next weekend.



Black Sticks women 4 (Olivia Merry 31, 35, 51, 55) Belgium 1 (Abi Raye 7').



Belgium 3 (Alexander Hendrickx 19, Sébastien Dockier 24', Tanguy Cosyns 53') Black Sticks men 1 (Blair Tarrant 35')



Stuff