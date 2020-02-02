1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

1 Feb 2020) AUS v GBR (RR) 2 - 1

2 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 4 -1

2 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 0 - 1 (HT - Match abandoned due to heavy rain)



Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins SO Win Draws SO Loss Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Netherlands 3 3 0 0 0 0 16 2 14 12 2 Australia 4 1 1 1 1 1 6 6 0 7 3 Belgium 4 1 1 0 1 1 7 9 -2 6 4 New Zealand 2 1 0 0 0 1 5 3 2 3 5 Great Britain 2 1 0 1 0 1 2 2 0 1 6 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 China 2 0 0 0 0 2 2 7 -5 0 9 United States 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 9 -9

FIH Match Centre



Note: there is a bit of confusion over the points awarded for the AUS - GB Women's game that was abandoned due to heavy persistent rain. In Post match interviews the GB players indicated they had been told Australia would be getting 3 points and GB 0 despite leading at half time. THe FIH Match Centre Tables have given the win to GB and awarded them 3 Points and Australia 0. At the end of commentary on the FIH.Live streaming of the Game the commentators announced the match as drawn with 1 point awarded to each side. This is the version we have gone with until there is formal notification of what is happening. None of the three permutations changes the Pool positions for either team for this weekend.