By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional forward Mohd Akhimullah Anuar Esook (pic) finds no joy despite scoring a hattrick in the 11-2 thrashing of their junior team TNB Thunerbolt in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday.International Akhimullah who was on target in the 11th, 44th and 45th minutes yesterday, has netted nine goals in eight matches so far.





Mohd Arif Syafiq Ishak (18th, 20th) and Mohd Azrai Aizad Abdul Kamal (23rd, 26th) each scored a brace for Tenaga.



Mohd Noor Firdaus Rosdi (fifth), Amirol Aideed Mohd Arshad (36th), Muhajir Abdu Rauf (41st) and Nik Mohd Aiman Nik Rozemi 56th) delivered the other goals for Tenaga.



Mohd Muhibuddin Moharam (45th) and Nasrul Syahkhir Sadikul (53rd) replied for Thunderbolt.



It was Tenaga’s biggest margin of victory and it put them in second place in the standings with 19 points from six wins, one draw and one defeat.



The 20-year-old Akhimullah had his reason for feeling downcast.



“I am not satisfied with my scoring ability as I failed to sound the board in the top of table clash against UniKL in Bangi last Friday in a game which we lost 1-0, ” said Akhimullah.



“It is easy to score against weaker teams but always tough to score against stronger teams. I hope today’s hattrick will motivate me to continue scoring in the remaining six matches in the league.



“Although UniKL lead the standings with maximum points from eight matches and are five points clear of Tenaga, we are not giving up hope, ” said Akhimullah.



Yesterday, UniKL continued their winning ways by beating Terengganu 2-0 at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium in Kuala Terengganu for their eighth consecutive win.



Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim gave UniKL the lead in the 33rd minute off a penalty corner before Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin added the second in the 59th minute.



