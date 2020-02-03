By Jugjet Singh





UniKL players (in red) celebrate scoring their second goal against Terengganu Hockey Team in a Malaysia Hockey League match at Batu Buruk Stadium yesterday.



There was double joy for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) yesterday.





In the morning, their defender Baljit Singh was blessed with a baby girl, and in the evening, they virtually lifted the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) title.



Playing at the Batu Buruk Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, UniKL defeated Terengganu Hockey Team (THT) 2-0 with goals from Razie Rahim (33rd) and Izwan Firdaus (59th).



And with maximum points after eight matches, UniKL look set for a home run in the eight-team league.



THT coach K. Dharmaraj has thrown in the towel.



“Even though there are still six more matches to play, you can safely say that the league title now belongs to UniKL, who have opened up a five-point lead. They can even afford to lose a match.



“For THT, we will focus on finishing second in the league and then go for the TNB Cup title,” said Dharmaraj.



UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj said: “First of all, I would like to congratulate my defender Baljit on his newborn.



“It turned out to be a good day for UniKL as we managed to extend our winning streak. I don’t want to be overconfident, even though we have opened up a good lead.



“All the remaining matches will be given utmost attention.



RESULTS — Men: HockAdemy 2 Maybank 3, Terengganu HT 0 UniKL 2, TNB Thunderbolts 2 Tenaga Nasional 11, UiTM 2 NurInsafi 4.



New Straits Times