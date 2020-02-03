

Andy Malcolm scored four times for Rathgar. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Avoca and Rathgar both won wild games in the men’s Leinster Division One, taking the spoils from seven and 11-goal thrillers, respectively, as Clontarf’s juggernaut keeps on rolling.





At Santry Avenue, Richard Couse’s outrageous goalscoring feats continue as he brought his total up to 28 goals from 11 league games with all four of Avoca’s efforts against Trinity.



It was 1-1 at quarter time as he got his first, countered by one from Patrick Temperley – who is also in a rich vein of form – before Couse completed his hat trick by half-time for a 3-1 lead.



Callum Morrow and Templerley both scored in the third quarter to make it 3-3 going into the final phase but Couse had the final word with the seventh goal of the game.



It was even more manic on the Castlecomer Road where Rathgar won 6-5 at the expense of Kilkenny to sit in third place in the table. The cats raced into a 2-0 lead thanks to Henry Huston’s deflection from a well-worked counter-attack and Dave McClure scored from another breakaway, flicking in from around the p-spot.



Andy Malcolm got one back from a penalty corner before half-time and levelled with a far-post sweep for 2-2. Alan White then scored two penalty strokes, both won for fouls on Malcolm, for a 4-2 lead.



Kilkenny made it 4-3 at the end of the third quarter when the ball broke in the D and it was volleyed into the net by Nic Dool.



In the fourth quarter, Malcolm restored the two goal lead following a great run from Guy Prendergast. Kilkenny pulled another back two minutes later via Huston only for Malcolm to get his fourth when he chipped it over the rushing goalkeeper.



Kilkenny were not done yet and McClure’s second of the day, rounding the goalkeeper, made for a tight finish.



Portrane won the Fingal derby with Ossian Elmiger securing the rare feat of scoring twice against his school principal as he struck twice past Dublin North’s Ronan Walsh.



He got the first before half-time after good work from Imran Khan. Khan got the second after a breakaway and a snap-shot from the top of the circle and it was 3-0 in the 44th minute when Derek Ledwidge got first to the ball after good baseline work from Dylan Eustace.



Elmiger added the fourth with 10 minutes to go from a deflection from a well-placed smash from Khan.



Clontarf continued their perfect run with a comfortable 7-1 win over Bray with Davyn Keuter scoring a hat trick. Bray got their goal back at 2-0 via Jack Lacey-Curtis in the first quarter before Tarf ran away with things.



Midweek sees two more games in the division. Clontarf host Dublin North (8.15pm) with Railway Union up against Weston (7.45pm) at Park Avenue.



On Sunday, Monkstown became the first side to reach the Mills Cup final thanks to a 2-1 win over Corinthian. All the goals came in the first half with Andrew Fogarty on the end of the opener in the 12th minute.



Ryan Spencer’s disguised pass to Max Guilfoyle ended with a ball being raised off a defensive stick, allowing Fogarty to tap the ball in overhead.



Dave Fitzgerald saved a Peter Caruth stroke and Town took full advantage when Rory Nichols picked out the bottom left corner. Ross MacWilliam chipped over an instant riposte over Fitzgerald in the 33rd minute.



Town will play the winner of Three Rock and UCD, a tie postponed due to the National Indoor Trophy finals.



Men’s Leinster Division 1: Clontarf 7 (D Keuter 3, K Murray, L Hayden, G Borland, J Edmonds) Bray 1 (J Lacey-Curtis); Dublin North 0 Portrane 4 (O Elmiger 2, I Khan, D Ledwidge); Dublin University 3 (P Temperley 2, C Morrow) Avoca 4 (R Couse 4); Kilkenny 5 (H Huston 2, D McClure 2, N Dool) Rathgar 6 (A Malcolm 4, A White 2)



Leinster Mills Cup, semi-final: Monkstown 2 (A Fogarty, R Nichols) Corinthian 1 (R MacWilliam)



The Hook