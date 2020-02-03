



Buckingham narrowly defeated Bowdon Hightown 4-3 in the women’s England Hockey Jaffa Super 6s final, taking the title for the first time in their history and avenging their 2019 final defeat.





In what was a thrilling match, Buckingham secured their place in the final with a 5-4 victory over last year’s champions East Grinstead. Katrina Nicholson, Lottie Porter, Abbie Brant and a Rebecca Arrowsmith brace were enough to see them through in what was an even contest throughout.



The second semi-final was another gripping watch as Bowdon Hightown booked a place in the final with a 6-3 victory over Sutton Coldfield, making it consecutive games with nine goals scored. Sally Walton, Megan Batchelor, Charlene Mason, Lucy Tennant and a Hannah MacDonald double booked their place in the final as they come out on top over the newly promoted side who had put in a spirited performance.



There was no holding back when the teams met in the final, Lottie Porter firing Buckingham into an early lead with a smart finish before Sally Walton struck back shortly after to level things up.



Buckingham would restore their lead at the end of the first quarter as Rebecca van Arrowsmith tucked the ball away. The momentum continued after the break as Porter grabbed her second of the game immediately after the restart.



It wouldn’t last long as Hannah MacDonald smartly rolled the ball through the goalkeeper’s legs to claw one back before Charlene Mason got one of her own less than a minute later to level things up at 3-3.



Both teams cancelled each other out through a balanced third quarter before Buckingham took the advantage in the early stages of the final quarter, Katrina Nicholson rounding the ‘keeper before finding Abbie Brant who tucked the ball into an empty net for a 4-3 lead.



Though Bowdon pressed for an equaliser in the remaining minutes, resolute defending prevailed and ensured Buckingham would take the title for the first time and spark jubilant celebrations in the Copper Box Arena.



England Hockey Board Media release