Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) - Services were crowned champions of the Senior Men's National Championship 2020 (A Division) after their hard-earned 3-1 victory over resurgent Air India today int eh final held at Jhansi. Led by Tushar, Petroleum Board team beat Punjab & Sind Bank on identical score to clinch the Bronze Medal. Its first Sr title for Services in more than 25 years, first after the traditional tournament -- started in 1926 -- was rechristened as Hockey India Nationals a decade ago.





Services and Air India played an interesting match in the summit clash. Both sides were neck and neck in the first half when Services and Air India couldn't find a way to break the 0-0 deadlock. Services gained momentum in the third quarter and scored three goals in quick succession. Air India found the back of the net early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't capitalize on the momentum to level the scores before full-time.



Rahul Kumar Rajbhar (33'), Jobanpreet Singh (43') and Ajinkya Jadhav (45') scored for Services, while Vishnu Singh (47') netted the only goal for Air India Sports Promotion Board.



Petroleum registered a comprehensive victory over Punjab & Sind Bank in the Bronze Medal match. Petroleum team were in control throughout the match after taking the lead in the 10th minute through a field goal. Punjab & Sind Bank tried to forge a fightback with a goal in the third quarter, however, Petroleum outfit ensured that they stayed in the lead and eventually walked off the field as winners.



Roshan Minz (10'), Armaan Qureshi (18') and Captain Tushar Khandker (39') found the back of the net for Petroleum while Parvinder Singh (42') scored the only goal for Punjab & Sind Bank.



