

Maddie Hinch was part of the team that clinched Olympic gold in 2016



Great Britain goalkeeper Maddie Hinch described a rule as "ridiculous" and "obscene" after Australia were awarded points for a game that was abandoned, despite Britain leading.





Britain led 1-0 when the Hockey Pro League match was cancelled at half-time because of a lightning storm in Sydney.



But because Australia won the first match between the sides on Saturday, they received double points.



Great Britain Hockey said it "fully respects the decision".



"Given this experience of applying this regulation, we anticipate the FIH and competing nations will review the approach at the appropriate time," it said in a statement.



Hinch earlier wrote on Twitter: "Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever. Winning 1-0 at half time only for some obscene T&Cs to determine the outcome and be left with absolutely nothing!!"



Anna Toman put Olympic champions Britain ahead from a penalty corner in the 17th minute at Sydney Olympic Park, before heavy rain and lightning forced the game to be called off.



International Hockey Federation rules state that the score could not stand because the match had not reached the fourth quarter.



Former GB captain Kate Richardson-Walsh said that, although she "doesn't like" the rule change, it was "agreed by all the Pro League teams unanimously".



The FIH said the "specific point" of the regulations was discussed "in detail" between all participating national hockey organisations before the Pro League started.



It said a cancelled match cannot be replayed because of "logistical constraints".



Meanwhile, Great Britain's men were thrashed 5-1 by Australia in their second game of the Pro League.



Australia were 3-1 up by half-time, before Tim Brand and Trent Mitton sealed the victory, with Luke Taylor scoring Britain's only goal.



Both British sides face New Zealand in Auckland on 8 and 9 February.



The annual Pro League competition sees the world's top nine teams compete for the overall title, and takes place between January and June in multiple cities, including London, Auckland and Valencia.



