

Sarah Robertson at Sydney in the FIH Hockey Pro League



Great Britain Hockey fully respects the decision to cancel today’s FIH Hockey Pro League women’s match against Australia and award three points to the home side. The match was cancelled due to storms, with Great Britain leading 1-0.





The regulations state, ‘If one of the two matches played between two teams is cancelled, the winner of the other match will receive double points.’ Australia won Saturday’s match 2-1 so were awarded six points, with Great Britain receiving zero points.



Given this experience of applying this regulation, we anticipate the FIH and competing nations will review the approach at the appropriate time.



Great Britain Hockey media release