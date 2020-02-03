



Following the cancellation of the FIH Hockey Pro League Women’s match Australia vs Great Britain due to adverse weather conditions, FIH would like to clarify the following points:

The FIH Hockey Pro League Regulations (see Art. 7.1.) stipulate that, if one of the two matches played between two teams is cancelled, the winner of the other match will receive double points, ie 6 points (if the other match is drawn, the winner of the shoot-out will receive 4 points and the loser of the shoot-out 2 points)

Precisely with the objective of having a joint approach for this type of unfortunate scenarios, this specific point of the Regulations was discussed in detail between all National Associations participating in the League as well as FIH after the first edition of the League; this discussion led to the agreed said rule

As confirmed already before the start of the first edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, when a match is cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on the day, it cannot be replayed (this is due, in particular, to logistical constraints such as availability of the venue, flights, TV production, etc)

It is worth noting that match cancellations due to adverse weather conditions remain very low; it happened only once for the FIH Hockey Pro League last year (Argentina vs Germany Men)

