By Nancy Gillen





©Twitter



Australia were awarded double points after their clash against Britain in the women's International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League was cancelled due to lightning storms and rain.





Britain led the match at Sydney Olympic Park 1-0, with Anna Toman scoring in the 17th minute.



It was decided to cancel the game at halftime, however, with the extreme weather showing no signs of stopping.



As Australia triumphed 2-1 in yesterday's game, they were given double points in line with FIH regulations.



The decision caused outrage among some members of the British team, with goalkeeper Maddie Hinch branding the rule "ridiculous".



"Ridiculous rule," she said on Twitter.



"Makes absolutely no sense whatsoever... winning 1-0 at half time only for some obscene T&C’s to determine the outcome & be left with absolutely nothing!!"



The FIH responded in a statement, providing clarification on the regulations.



"Precisely with the objective of having a joint approach for this type of unfortunate scenarios, this specific point of the regulations was discussed in detail between all national associations participating in the League as well as FIH after the first edition of the league; this discussion led to the agreed said rule," it said.



"As confirmed already before the start of the first edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, when a match is cancelled due to adverse weather conditions on the day, it cannot be replayed



"This is due, in particular, to logistical constraints such as availability of the venue, flights, TV production, etc."



The remaining women's match saw Olivia Merry become New Zealand's all-time top female scorer, grabbing all four goals in her team's 4-1 victory over Belgium at the North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.



"I guess it hasn't really sunk in," said Merry.



"I'm all about the team, and lucky in a lot of instances to be the last one to put the ball in the back of the net.



"I've got a fantastic team behind me."



Abi Raye scored the consolatory goal for Belgium.



Belgium overcame New Zealand 3-1 in the men's contest, with Alexander Hendrickx, Sébastien Dockier and Tanguy Cosyns all scoring for the winners.



Blair Tarrant grabbed a consolation goal for New Zealand.



Dylan Wotherspoon, Lachlan Sharp, Tom Craig, Tim Brand and Trent Mitton all contributed to Australia's 5-1 demolition of Britain, with Luke Taylor hitting the net for Britain.



The Pro League continues on February 7 in Buenos Aires, with Argentina taking on the United States in the women's contest and Spain in the men's.



