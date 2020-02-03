



Great Britain’s women were denied a chance at a first FIH Pro League victory in 2020 after their game against Australia was cancelled due to heavy rain and lightning.





The decision was made after the players came off the field for a second time at half-time, having previously left the field in the 24th minute.



Mark Hager’s team had been leading 1-0 when the decision was made after Anna Toman had beautifully arrowed the ball into the corner of the goal.



Because Australia had beaten Great Britain yesterday, they were awarded double points. Great Britain came away with none.



The women will be back in action against New Zealand next Saturday and Sunday.



Australia 0 (0)



Great Britain 1 (1)

Toman (17’, FG)



Match abandoned due to extreme weather



Starting XI: Hinch (GK), Unsworth (C), Toman, Martin, Robertson, Rayer, McCallin, Owsley, Balsdon, Watson, Wilkinson

Subs (Used): Townsend, Neal, Hunter, Burge, Petter

Subs (Unused): Howard, Jones, Ansley, Pearne-Webb, Heesh (GK)



Great Britain Hockey media release