2020 FIH Pro League (Women) - 3 February
1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 2
1 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 2 - 1
2 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 4 - 1
2 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) Match Abandoned due to heavy rain
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2
|14
|12
|2
|Australia
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6
|5
|1
|9
|3
|Belgium
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|7
|9
|-2
|6
|4
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3
|2
|3
|5
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Great Britain
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|8
|China
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7
|-5
|0
|9
|United States
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|-9
USA v NED (26.01.2020) worth double points
AUS v GBR (01.02.2020) worth double points
