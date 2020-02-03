2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 3 February
31 Jan 2020 ESP v NED (RR) 3 - 4
1 Feb 2020 ESP v NED (RR) 2 - 4
1 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 4 - 4 (3 - 1 SO)
1 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 2 - 6
2 Feb 2020 AUS v GBR (RR) 5 - 1
2 Feb 2020 NZL v BEL (RR) 1 - 3
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|SO Win
|Draws
|SO Loss
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|15
|7
|8
|11
|2
|Netherlands
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|13
|0
|7
|3
|Australia
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|13
|11
|2
|6
|4
|Germany
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|5
|5
|India
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|5
|3
|5
|6
|Great Britain
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|9
|-4
|1
|7
|Spain
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8
|15
|-7
|1
|8
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|New Zealand
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|0