This weekend saw the semi-finals of the Hockey Wales Women’s Cup Matches played in Cardiff and Newtown.





Championship



It was very close in the Championship competition semi-finals with the scores in both matches level going into the final quarter.



Cardiff University 1sts opened the scoring in the 9’ in their match against Howardian, with a goal from Chloe Nicholls, Howardian equalised in the 37’ with a penalty corner goal from Joanne Clare.



Howardian scored the winner in the 54’ with another penalty corner goal from Joanne Clare.



It was 0 – 0 between Cardiff & Met and Ardudwy ac Arfon until the 56’ when Amy Bellis scored the winner, from open play, for Cardiff & Met.



Howardian 2 – 1 Cardiff University 1sts

Cardiff & Met 1 – 0 Ardudwy ac Arfon



Trophy



In the Trophy competition, Rhondda were 2 - 0 up in the first quarter thanks to goals from Ceryn Harris and Jessica Price.



Kay Tyler scored Rhondda’s third, before Penarth found the back of the net in the middle of the second quarter with goals from Hannah Hatton and Helen O’Neill.



Beth Willis helped Rhondda increase their lead in the final minute of the second quarter, whilst Sally Manley scored for Penarth as the third quarter ended – no goals in the final period resulting in a 4-3 win for Rhondda.



Newcastle Emlyn meant business in the other Trophy semi-final with a field goal from Amy Heighton and two from Enfys Davies in the first quarter.



Cardiff University 3rds settled in the second quarter with two goals in quick succession from Anya Kilburn-Thompson.



The score in the third quarter remained at 3 – 2 before Amy Heighton, with two minutes to go, scored again for Newcastle Emlyn making the final score 4 – 2.



Rhondda 4 – 3 Penarth

Cardiff University 3rds 2 – 4 Newcastle Emlyn



Challenge



Bridgend played Carmarthen in the Challenge competition, and it was neck and neck until the final quarter when Miriam Morgan and Ffion Raymond scored two goals, from open play, in successive minutes for Carmarthen.



Bridgend were unable to score making the final result 2 – 0 to Carmarthen.



End to end hockey between Cardiff University 6ths and Northop Hall 2nds, with great attacking and defending, resulted in a 0 – 0 score line at the end of the match, and the prospect of a shoot-out competition to decide the winner.



Both team’s five nominated players stepped up to take the eight second challenge against the opposing keeper, Tilly Houldsworth (Cardiff University) and Suzy Harris (Northop Hall). Both keepers made some great saves, but it was Northop Hall who were the victors winning 2 - 1.



Bridgend 0 – 2 Carmarthen

Cardiff University 6ths 0 – 0 Northop Hall 1 – 2 shoot-out



Thank you to John Taylor and his team of Umpires and Officials from the WHUA (Welsh Hockey Umpires Association) for officiating, and to all the teams who took part in these competitions, both on Sunday and in the earlier rounds.



Congratulations to the finalists, we will see you in Cardiff on 2nd and 3rd May for the Hockey Wales Club Cup Finals



Hockey Wales media release