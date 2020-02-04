By Nigel Simon





Nkese Antoine of Paragon tackles Police’s Suzette Pierre during a Trinity Women’s Division Indoor Hockey match in the 2020 T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Saturday. Paragon won 3-1. Credit: Anthony Harris



Ti­tle-hold­ers Po­lice made it four wins from as many match­es as they con­tin­ue their quest to re­peat as cham­pi­ons in the men’s Open Di­vi­sion of the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook, on the week­end.





First up, na­tion­al cap­tain Solomon Ec­cles scored a hat trick to lead the Law­men past Paragon, 4-3 with Joel Daniel al­so scor­ing all three goals for the lat­ter on Sat­ur­day.



It was Paragon who took the ear­ly lead when Daniel net­ted in the fifth minute, but Jor­dan Reynos then car­ried his sea­son tal­ly to nine in three match­es when he drew Po­lice lev­el in the 11th.



Ec­cles fired Po­lice in front for the first time in the 19th minute at 2-1 be­fore Daniel banged in a quick brace in the 30th and 32nd minute for Paragon to move ahead 3-2 and on course to hand Po­lice their first loss.



How­ev­er, Ec­cles had oth­er ideas and got his team back on lev­el terms again in the 34th be­fore he fired home the de­ci­sive item in the 37th minute.



The Law­men had a much eas­i­er out­ing on Sun­day as they won the "Bat­tle fo the Pro­tec­tive Ser­vices" 5-2 led by a dou­ble from Reynos.



Yet again, Po­lice found them­selves trail­ing cour­tesy the first-minute item from na­tion­al de­fend­er Javon Wood­ward.



Reynos then quick­ly drew his team lev­el two min­utes, but they then had to wait un­til the 22nd minute to add to their tal­ly for a 2-1 lead.



For­mer na­tion­al play­er and ri­fle shoot­ing cham­pi­on Roger Daniel then hit the tar­get for Po­lice to widen their cush­ion against his for­mer em­ploy­ers in the 34th minute, on­ly for cur­rent na­tion­al for­ward to re­ply with­in a minute for De­fence Force to set up an in­ter­est­ing fin­ish at 3-2.



With two min­utes left in the match, Justin Be­har­ry eased the nerves of the Law­men with their fourth item be­fore ex-na­tion­al for­ward Wayne Leg­erton sealed their fourth win in the 39th minute to im­prove their record 4-0 and max­i­mum 12 points.



Govia brace lifts Mag­no­lias to sec­ond win



Na­tion­al for­ward Bri­an­na Govia scored a pair of goals to in­spire Mag­no­lias to a come-from-be­hind 3-1 de­feat of long-time ri­val for a sec­ond straight win as they con­tin­ue the de­fence of their women’s Open Di­vi­sion on Sat­ur­day.



Win­ners of their open­ing match ver­sus Ven­tures, 5-3, Malvern took the 12th-minute lead through Kher­dine Gon­za­les which last­ed un­til Govia's equalis­er in the 19th.



Fel­low T&T in­ter­na­tion­al, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas then put Mag­no­lias ahead for the first time, a minute lat­er be­fore Govia com­plet­ed her dou­ble in the 27th to ce­ment the win and add to their 5-2 de­feat of Ven­tures for max­i­mum six points.



RE­SULTS



On Sun­day



Un­der-19 Boys:



Paragon 9 (Chris­t­ian John 3rd, Tariq Singh 7th, 28th, 30th, 35th, 40th, Okeem Brath­waite 19th, 29th, 39th) vs Malvern 5 (Aidan Mar­cano 17th, 18th, 36th, Tariq Chance 18th, Shel­don Phillip 22nd)



Trin­i­ty Men:



QPCC 1 (Michael Du­ri­ty 20th) vs Fa­ti­ma 1 (Matthew Per­reira 33rd)



Malvern 4 (Damien Gor­don 8th, 23rd, Jacques Poon Lewis 28th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 40th) vs Notre Dame 3 (Nicholas White­man 2nd, Malique Fran­cis 16th, Chad Pe­dro 33rd



Mixed Vet­er­ans:



De­fence Force 11 (Aaron Mc Ken­zie 8th, 14th, 25th, 30th pen, 32nd, Sher­bert Mc Kie 34th, 36th, Kesh­en John­son 35th, 38th, Neil Lash­ley 6th, Nicole Am­ing 22nd) vs Shape 0



QPCC 5 (Ryan Cowie 13th, Rob Wy­att 22nd, Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 28th, Edrich Fran­cois 37th, 37th) vs Po­lice 4 (Solomon Ec­cles 25th, 33rd, 38th, Dwain Quan Chan 26th,



Open Men:



Po­lice 5 (Jor­dan Reynos 3rd, 22nd, Roger Daniel 34th, Justin Be­har­ry 38th, Wayne Leg­erton 39th) vs De­fence Force 2 (Javon Wood­ward 1st, Mick­el Pierre 35th)



On Sat­ur­day



Un­der-19 Boys:



QPCC 16 (Ethan Reynos 6th, 7th, 7th, 22nd, 35th, 36th, Amari Hen­ry-Reyes 1st, 15th, 40th, Aidan Mo­hammed 25th, 38th, Alexan­der Rowe 11th, 26th, Liam Mac Leod 29th, Jor­dan Weekes 30th, 34th) vs Shape 2 (Leu­mas Nep­tune 28th, Shel­don De Lisle 29th)



Open Men:



Po­lice 4 (Jor­dan Reynos 11th, Solomon Ec­cles 19th, 34th, 37th) vs Paragon 3 (Joel Daniel 5th, 30th, 32nd)



Open Women:



Mag­no­lias 3 (Bri­an­na Govia 19th, 27th, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 20th) vs Malvern 1 (Kher­dine Gon­za­les 12th)



Trin­i­ty Men:



Shape 5 (Nick Pas­cal 8th, 27th, John Her­nan­dez 16th, Shel­don De Lisle 30th, Jonathan Williams 39th) vs Po­lice 2 (Nicholas Wren 25th, 34th)



Trin­i­ty Women:



Paragon 3 (Yaphiya Quet­telle 9th, Sha­nia Ga­jad­har 32nd, Danielle Thomp­son 38th) vs Po­lice 1 (Teneil Gar­cia 21st)



Mixed Vet­er­ans:



Fa­ti­ma 11 (Jean-Paul Ram­baran 5th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Col­in Young 24th, 27th, Lucy Lee 8th, 10th, 12th, 25th, Rolph Young 22nd) vs Notre Dame 1 (Joel Le Gen­dre 23rd)



Malvern 5 (Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 15th, Gary Her­cules 22nd, Mar­lon Jack­son 32nd, Liselle Par­ris 33rd, Patrice Pad­more 40th) vs De­fence Force 3 (Kath­leen La Rode-Fran­cois 9th, 25th, Ger­rard Fer­gu­son 13th)



