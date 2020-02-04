Police makes it four straight wins
By Nigel Simon
Nkese Antoine of Paragon tackles Police’s Suzette Pierre during a Trinity Women’s Division Indoor Hockey match in the 2020 T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton-Holder Street, Woodbrook, on Saturday. Paragon won 3-1. Credit: Anthony Harris
Title-holders Police made it four wins from as many matches as they continue their quest to repeat as champions in the men’s Open Division of the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on the weekend.
First up, national captain Solomon Eccles scored a hat trick to lead the Lawmen past Paragon, 4-3 with Joel Daniel also scoring all three goals for the latter on Saturday.
It was Paragon who took the early lead when Daniel netted in the fifth minute, but Jordan Reynos then carried his season tally to nine in three matches when he drew Police level in the 11th.
Eccles fired Police in front for the first time in the 19th minute at 2-1 before Daniel banged in a quick brace in the 30th and 32nd minute for Paragon to move ahead 3-2 and on course to hand Police their first loss.
However, Eccles had other ideas and got his team back on level terms again in the 34th before he fired home the decisive item in the 37th minute.
The Lawmen had a much easier outing on Sunday as they won the "Battle fo the Protective Services" 5-2 led by a double from Reynos.
Yet again, Police found themselves trailing courtesy the first-minute item from national defender Javon Woodward.
Reynos then quickly drew his team level two minutes, but they then had to wait until the 22nd minute to add to their tally for a 2-1 lead.
Former national player and rifle shooting champion Roger Daniel then hit the target for Police to widen their cushion against his former employers in the 34th minute, only for current national forward to reply within a minute for Defence Force to set up an interesting finish at 3-2.
With two minutes left in the match, Justin Beharry eased the nerves of the Lawmen with their fourth item before ex-national forward Wayne Legerton sealed their fourth win in the 39th minute to improve their record 4-0 and maximum 12 points.
Govia brace lifts Magnolias to second win
National forward Brianna Govia scored a pair of goals to inspire Magnolias to a come-from-behind 3-1 defeat of long-time rival for a second straight win as they continue the defence of their women’s Open Division on Saturday.
Winners of their opening match versus Ventures, 5-3, Malvern took the 12th-minute lead through Kherdine Gonzales which lasted until Govia's equaliser in the 19th.
Fellow T&T international, Savannah De Freitas then put Magnolias ahead for the first time, a minute later before Govia completed her double in the 27th to cement the win and add to their 5-2 defeat of Ventures for maximum six points.
RESULTS
On Sunday
Under-19 Boys:
Paragon 9 (Christian John 3rd, Tariq Singh 7th, 28th, 30th, 35th, 40th, Okeem Brathwaite 19th, 29th, 39th) vs Malvern 5 (Aidan Marcano 17th, 18th, 36th, Tariq Chance 18th, Sheldon Phillip 22nd)
Trinity Men:
QPCC 1 (Michael Durity 20th) vs Fatima 1 (Matthew Perreira 33rd)
Malvern 4 (Damien Gordon 8th, 23rd, Jacques Poon Lewis 28th, Korry Barnett 40th) vs Notre Dame 3 (Nicholas Whiteman 2nd, Malique Francis 16th, Chad Pedro 33rd
Mixed Veterans:
Defence Force 11 (Aaron Mc Kenzie 8th, 14th, 25th, 30th pen, 32nd, Sherbert Mc Kie 34th, 36th, Keshen Johnson 35th, 38th, Neil Lashley 6th, Nicole Aming 22nd) vs Shape 0
QPCC 5 (Ryan Cowie 13th, Rob Wyatt 22nd, Petra Zandvliet 28th, Edrich Francois 37th, 37th) vs Police 4 (Solomon Eccles 25th, 33rd, 38th, Dwain Quan Chan 26th,
Open Men:
Police 5 (Jordan Reynos 3rd, 22nd, Roger Daniel 34th, Justin Beharry 38th, Wayne Legerton 39th) vs Defence Force 2 (Javon Woodward 1st, Mickel Pierre 35th)
On Saturday
Under-19 Boys:
QPCC 16 (Ethan Reynos 6th, 7th, 7th, 22nd, 35th, 36th, Amari Henry-Reyes 1st, 15th, 40th, Aidan Mohammed 25th, 38th, Alexander Rowe 11th, 26th, Liam Mac Leod 29th, Jordan Weekes 30th, 34th) vs Shape 2 (Leumas Neptune 28th, Sheldon De Lisle 29th)
Open Men:
Police 4 (Jordan Reynos 11th, Solomon Eccles 19th, 34th, 37th) vs Paragon 3 (Joel Daniel 5th, 30th, 32nd)
Open Women:
Magnolias 3 (Brianna Govia 19th, 27th, Savannah De Freitas 20th) vs Malvern 1 (Kherdine Gonzales 12th)
Trinity Men:
Shape 5 (Nick Pascal 8th, 27th, John Hernandez 16th, Sheldon De Lisle 30th, Jonathan Williams 39th) vs Police 2 (Nicholas Wren 25th, 34th)
Trinity Women:
Paragon 3 (Yaphiya Quettelle 9th, Shania Gajadhar 32nd, Danielle Thompson 38th) vs Police 1 (Teneil Garcia 21st)
Mixed Veterans:
Fatima 11 (Jean-Paul Rambaran 5th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Colin Young 24th, 27th, Lucy Lee 8th, 10th, 12th, 25th, Rolph Young 22nd) vs Notre Dame 1 (Joel Le Gendre 23rd)
Malvern 5 (Korry Barnett 15th, Gary Hercules 22nd, Marlon Jackson 32nd, Liselle Parris 33rd, Patrice Padmore 40th) vs Defence Force 3 (Kathleen La Rode-Francois 9th, 25th, Gerrard Ferguson 13th)
The Trinidad Guardian