Traditional rivals Dundee Wanderers and Clydesdale Western will meet in the final of the women`s indoor National League 1 championships next weekend at Bells after victories over Inverleith and Watsonians respectively – a repeat of last year`s final.





In the first semi-final an opening double from Margery Justice and a penalty corner conversion by mother Wendy effectively ended the Edinburgh side`s interest in the competition.



Heather Tait gave Watsonians a glimmer of hope three minutes into the second half, but soon after the three goal gap was restored by an open play strike by Clydesdale`s Laura Paul. The Titwood side went on to consolidate their superiority with further strikes by Julie Lonergan and Paul again for a comfortable 6-1 victory.



Wanderers` 3-1 win over Inverleith wasn’t as convincing. In fact, it was the Edinburgh side who took the lead in less than five minutes through prolific striker Sarah Jamieson.



After an uncharacteristic miss at a penalty corner, Vikki Bunce redeemed the situation with a direct strike at another set piece to level the score. It was then Jamieson`s turn to fail to find the net when her effort went inches wide.



But two minutes into the second half a penalty corner switch routine left Ellie Wilson to put the champions into a 2-1 lead. After missed penalty corners on both sides, it was only in the final minutes that Wanderers secured the tie. Another penalty corner set play saw the ball returned back to Becky Ward who diverted the ball home to settle the Tayside nerves.



In the games that followed Grove Menzieshill got the better of an eleven goal contest with Edinburgh University to claim fifth spot.



The contest was dominated by set piece expert Sam Sangster who scored five, all from penalty corners. Lucy Smith got the other while Ella Watt got a double for the students.



Hillhead were by far the dominant force in the relegation play-off with a convincing 8-2 win over now relegated Grange.



The Osborne sisters were to the fore for Hillhead – Rachel notched a hat-trick while Rebecca scored twice. Elsewhere Wendy Andrews also got a couple and the other came from Zoe Devine – Crista Hopkinson got Grange`s replies.



The bronze medal play-off was a tight affair with Inverleith and Watsonians finishing level at 3-3 in normal time.



But Inverleith`s Sarah Jamieson was the catalyst, she scored all three goals for her club in normal time and then the winner in the 3-2 triumph in the resulting shoot-out.



Susan Hamilton scored a couple for Watsonians during the course of the game with Sarah Joubert getting the other.



Dundee Wanderers continued their unbeaten run in the final pool match with a 6-1 win over Edinburgh University, a result that put paid to the students` remote chance of a semi-final slot.



Vikki Bunce was the catalyst with four set piece goals in the opening 25 minutes that knocked the stuffing out of Edinburgh. Wanderers` other scorers were Ellie Wilson and Ruth Blaikie, Mhairi McGregor replied for the students.



Watsonians confirmed their semi-final spot with a 2-1 win over bottom side Grange. Bethan Mann scored in the opening four minutes to be followed by Catriona McLellan in the second half before Grange pulled one back.



The result of the pool competition came with Grove Menzieshill`s 3-2 victory over Clydesdale Western. The Taysiders raced into a two goal lead through a penalty corner by Sam Sangster and Ellie Stott. Back came Clydesdale through Kayleigh Justice and Julie Lonergan to level the score. With the game poised it was the Taysiders that took the points, Sangster made the penalty and then proceeded to slot it home.



Grove Menzieshill`s belated victory was not enough to ensure a semi-final spot, that went to Inverleith with a 2-0 win over a battling Hillhead. Sarah McKay opened in three minutes and the game went to the final minute before Carly Bisset added a second.



Scottish Hockey Union media release