



Jean Willems is set to take over as new coach of Waterloo Ducks’ men’s team for the 2020/21 season, following in the footsteps of Xavier de Greve who announced he would step down in January.





The Belgian icon is a veteran of 310 international caps as a player, winning four Belgian championships before retiring in 2004. He immediately became the coach at Herakles before moving to Dragons to become T2 and then taking over the top job in Brasschaat.



With Dragons, he led the club to four Belgian titles, an EHL silver and two bronze medals.



The Ducks made history in 2019 as the first side from Belgium to win the EHL Men’s title.



Euro Hockey League media release