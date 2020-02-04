KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank suffered a severe blow in their 3-2 win over Hockey Academy (Hockademy) on Sunday. Their skipper Hafifihafiz Hanafi has been ruled out for the rest of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season with a hamstring injury suffered during the match at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





The former national forward, who has scored four goals in the league so far, underwent a medical check-up yesterday and his injury is quite bad, said coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam.



“He will take more than three weeks to recover and he will not see action in the league anymore.”



The league ends on Feb 22.



“It is a blow for us as Hafifihafiz is a very hard working and disciplined player.



“His absence will affect our team spirit and also our forward line,” said Azrul.



To make matters worse, another former national forward Mohd Haziq Samsul is also recovering from a hamstring injury he picked up against UniKL on Jan 29.



Azrul said Haziq did not play in the last two matches against Terengganu on Jan 31 and Hockademy on Sunday.



“Haziq had a strained thigh muscle and I hope he will recover for our next match against UiTM (Universiti Teknologi Mara) on Wednesday.



“We need Haziq for the match as he is our top scorer in the league with eight goals. We need to beat UiTM to stay on track for a place in the semi-finals,” said Azrul.



“Our mission was to finish among the top three in the eight-team league but with Hafifihafiz out, it is going to be tough,” said Azrul, who is also unhappy with his backline in the league.



“We have conceded more goals than we have scored in the eight matches. We have given away some soft goals and this is not good.



“I hope my defenders will buck up in our remaining six matches,” said Azrul.



The Maybank defenders are Mohd Nur Asyraf Ishak, Mohd Sulaiman Abdul Razak, Mohd Aslam Mohd Hanafiah and Mohd Shafiq Hassan.



Last season, the Tigers finished fourth in the league.



