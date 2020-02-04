By AFTAR SINGH



KUALA LUMPUR: When league champions Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) swept to their eighth consecutive win by beating rivals Terengganu 2-0 in Kuala Terengganu on Sunday, defender Baljit Singh Charun was not on the field.





He was celebrating nonetheless – and not just the victory. He became the father of a baby girl on Sunday.



His wife Jasvin Kaur gave birth to their first child in a hospital here.



“It feels great to be a father after seven years of marriage. Both my wife and daughter are in good health,” said Baljit, who thanked all players and officials for the many good wishes.



“I am also proud of my teammates as they did really well in the match to beat Terengganu in their own backyard,” said Baljit.



“Our chances of winning the league title looks pretty good after the win.



“We won the Charity Shield match against Terengganu (3-2) on Jan 10 and the only team that can give us a challenge in the remaining six matches are Tenaga Nasional.



“Tenaga have 19 points in eight matches but are five points behind us.



“We faced a strong challenge from them in the first round before we edged them (1-0) and we can expect another torrid time in the second-round match on Feb 16,” said Baljit, who will be back in action against Hockey Academy (Hockademy) of Kuala Lumpur in Bangi on Wednesday.



Baljit said they would not take any team lightly as all the teams would be going all out to get the better of them in the league.



“We will take it one match at a time and hope to continue our winning ways to win the league title.



“We have a solid team in every department and the aim is to remain unbeaten in the league,” said Baljit.



The Star of Malaysia