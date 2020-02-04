U.S. National Teams will relocate their base of operations; Spooky Nook will continue to host select USA Field Hockey events







MANHEIM, Pa. - USA Field Hockey and Spooky Nook Sports have today jointly agreed to amend the arrangement the parties entered into during 2013.





Under the 2013 arrangement, Spooky Nook Sports served as the home training base for U.S. Women’s National Team and hosted a number of USA Field Hockey national events. Under the amended arrangement, beginning in 2020, the USA Field Hockey national teams will relocate to a new training base and Spooky Nook will continue to host a smaller number of USA Field Hockey events.



Sam Beiler, founder of Spooky Nook Sports, commented on the new arrangement:



“As the needs of the USA Field Hockey national team have grown over the years, USA Field Hockey's needs have changed, and we have jointly decided that the Nook may not be able to accommodate all of those needs moving forward. Spooky Nook’s roots are deep in the youth sports market, which means the highest demand for surface space is on evenings and over the weekends. This peak time demand has started to conflict with the needs of the USA Field Hockey national team. New pitches to support field hockey and other turf sports will be installed in 2020.”



“Since 2013, Spooky Nook has been proud to be the Home of Hockey and we have enjoyed hosting the USA Field Hockey national teams. While the relocation of the national teams’ training base is in the best interests of both parties, we look forward to continuing to host select USA Field Hockey events. We wish the national teams the best of luck and look forward to celebrating their successes in the future”.



Simon Hoskins, the CEO of USA Field Hockey, thanked Mr. Beiler and the Nook for their support of USA Field Hockey:



"We are very grateful to the Nook for all of their support over the years. Back in 2013, we began a revolutionary new partnership with the Nook that provided great support to USA Field Hockey and our National Team. We are very appreciative for all the Nook has done, and we are happy that our relationship will continue in the future through the Nook's hosting of select USA Field Hockey events."



About Spooky Nook: Located just outside of Lancaster, Pa., is the ultimate destination for families, athletes and businesses. With more than 700,000 square feet under one roof and over 50 acres of outdoor facilities, the Nook Sports facility has the unique capacity to simultaneously host clubs, leagues, tournaments and championship events throughout every season. With a larger than life building, in addition to sports and family entertainment, the facility is one of the biggest and unique event venues in Central Pennsylvania.



About USA Field Hockey: USA Field Hockey is the national governing body for the sport of field hockey in the United States and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. USA Field Hockey is committed to providing opportunities for the 30,000 members to participate, develop and excel as players, coaches, umpires and administrators. U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams strive for competitive excellence in Olympic, Pan American Games, World Cup and other international competitions. USA Field Hockey is a proud member of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee and the International Hockey Federation. For more information, visit usafieldhockey.com.



USFHA media release