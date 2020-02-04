



Lausanne, Switzerland: Just a few more days and the winners of the 2019 FIH Hockey Stars Awards will be known! This year, the announcement will be made in several “waves” with the first one starting on 10 February (FIH Rising Star of the Year), followed by the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year (11 February), the FIH Coach of the Year (12 February) and finally the FIH Player of the Year (13 February).





In order to keep the suspense until the last moment and considering the various time zones around the world, no specific time has been set for the announcement, only the dates. Also, the respective men’s and women’s category winners may be revealed at different times of the day in question.



The vote started on 6 December 2019 and closed on 17 January 2020. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) had invited all players from any category, fans, media and National Associations to vote for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and FIH Rising Star of the Year, Men and Women.



Votes from National Associations count for 50% of the overall result, with the remaining 50% consisting of votes from fans / players (25%) and media (25%).



The FIH Coach of the Year Award is determined by an FIH panel.



A list of the players nominated for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year, the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year and the FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards can be found below.



WOMEN



FIH Player of the Year:

Carla Rebecchi (ARG), Janne Müller-Wieland (GER), Eva de Goede (NED), Frédérique Matla (NED), Stacey Michelsen (NZL), Olivia Merry (NZL)



FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:

Rachael Lynch (AUS), Maria Ruiz (ESP), Mathilde Petriaux (FRA), Ayeisha McFerran (IRL), Megumi Kageyama (JPN)



FIH Rising Star of the Year:

Julieta Jankunas (ARG),Zhong Jiaqi (CHN), Nike Lorenz (GER), Lalremsiami (IND), Frédérique Matla (NED)



MEN



FIH Player of the Year:

Eddie Ockenden (AUS), Aran Zalewski (AUS), Lucas Vila (ARG), Arthur Van Doren (BEL), Victor Wegnez (BEL), Manpreet Singh (IND)



FIH Goalkeeper of the Year:

Tyler Lovell (AUS), Vincent Vanasch (BEL), David Carter (CAN), Quico Cortes (ESP), Victor Aly (GER)



FIH Rising Star of the Year:

Maico Casella (ARG), Blake Govers (AUS), Zachary Wallace (GBR), Vivek Prasad (IND), Jonas de Geus (NED)



FIH site