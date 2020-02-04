The South African side did not have a lot of time to mull over the series defeat to Ireland in Stellenbosch before they were back on the turf taking on the world number 4 Germany in a three-test series.





The Germans would be led by legendary captain Janne Muller-Wieland who has more than 300 caps for her country and would feature a mix of experience with Anne Schroder, Lisa Altenburg, Cecile Pieper all having more than 100 caps joined by Rosa Kruger, Pauline Heinz, Naomi Heyn and Pia Maertens all in the earlier part of their careers.



The South Africans obviously would keep the same squad that took on the Irish with Erin Hunter (Christie) leading the team, while Sandiswe Tabata was to earn her first cap in the opening test.



Germany started the game brightly earning an early goal through Pia Maertens. She picked up the ball just outside the D before doing a reverse turnaround to create a bit of space and her finish showed why she is so highly rated.



The South Africans to their credit managed to suffocate the play and frustrate the Germans throughout the contest but a 3-goal blitz from the visitors in the final quarter meant that the Europeans added some gloss to the score-line.



Maertens got her second and her teams second when she converted simply after a superb run by one of her team-mates, before Rebecca Grote and Lena Micheel added the gloss to the score-line.



For the South Africans the eyes turned to Sunday and an opportunity for revenge, and of course some much-desired world ranking points!



