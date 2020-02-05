Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Complutense oust Club de Campo as Spanish women’s indoor champions

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 29
SPV-Complutense, are the new Spanish indoor champions after they got the better of Club de Campo in San Fernando in a shoot-out.



Normal time ended 5-5 before Complutense beat their Madrid rivals 2-1 in the shoot-out in a thrilling final.

It was a repeat of the 2019 final but saw the roles reversed as the university students came out strong in the final when they built a 4-0 lead.

Campo replied with a string of goals from Laura Barrios – the tournament top scorer with 21 goals – which helped bring about the shoot-out.

But the reprieve was short as Complutense, coached by Victor Sojo, held their nerve to win 2-1.

The bronze medal went to Santander as CH Sardinero defeated CD Málaga 91 5-3.

