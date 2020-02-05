England’s EHL FINAL8-bound side Surbiton have another European trip to look forward to next year as they won their national indoor Jaffa Super 6s title with a 3-2 final win over Holcombe.





Goals from Rob Farrington, Arjan Drayton-Chana and Ben Boon were enough to ensure they would lift the trophy and halt East Grinstead’s reign of dominance of the competition.



Reaching the final with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Wimbledon, Surbiton looked in good form through the semi-finals as braces from Jonny Gall, Arjan Drayton-Chana and William Marshall secured a big victory.



Holcombe booked their place in the final with a narrow 4-3 victory over last year’s champions East Grinstead in what was a highly entertaining watch for the Copper Box Arena crowd as Anton Parente, Robert Field and Nick Bandurak’s two goals gave them the victory.Surbiton continued their fantastic form into the final with Rob Farrington finding the backboard with less than a minute on the clock.



Holcombe quickly replied with a swift passing move from one end to the other as Nick Bandurak swept the ball in to finish the move and level the scores at 1-1.



Surbiton regained the lead just before the end of the opening quarter as Drayton-Chana’s drag flick thundered against into the goal. s Ore Ogunlana made a superb save to deny Barry Middleton from close range before quickly counter attacking with the ball falling nicely to Ben Boon to put Surbiton 3-1 to the good.



With the half drawing to an end, Holcombe got one back, Robert Field finding the back of the net from the top of the D with a superb strike to close the scores at the break.



Holcombe restarted quickly, Middleton flashing the ball across the face of goal with Bandurak coming within inches of finding a touch to knock it in.



With both sides struggling to make a breakthrough in the third quarter, the final ten minutes proved decisive. Farrington made a critical goal line block to deny Holcombe from levelling the scores from a penalty corner as Holcombe’s chances stacked up.



Though Holcombe continued on the offensive, there was to be no stopping Surbiton whose resilient performance saw them claim their first Jaffa Super 6s title since 2017.



In the women’s final, meanwhile, Buckingham narrowly defeated Bowdon Hightown 4-3 in the women’s Jaffa Super 6s final, taking the title for the first time in their history and avenging their 2019 final defeat.



In what was a thrilling match, Buckingham secured their place in the final with a 5-4 victory over last year’s champions East Grinstead. Katrina Nicholson, Lottie Porter, Abbie Brant and a Rebecca Arrowsmith brace were enough to see them through in what was an even contest throughout.



The second semi-final was another gripping watch as Bowdon Hightown booked a place in the final with a 6-3 victory over Sutton Coldfield, making it consecutive games with nine goals scored. Sally Walton, Megan Batchelor, Charlene Mason, Lucy Tennant and a Hannah MacDonald double booked their place in the final as they come out on top over the newly promoted side who had put in a spirited performance.



Euro Hockey League media release