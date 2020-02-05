Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

China withdraw from women's Junior Asia Cup due to coronavirus

Published on Wednesday, 05 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

By Jugjet Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: China have withdrawn from the women's Junior Asia Cup in Kakamigahara, Japan which will be held on April 6-12.



The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament, a qualifier for the 2021 Junior World Cup, by the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), in a circular to participating countries, noted that they are now looking for a replacement team to complete Group B.

The top three teams in Kakamigahara will qualify for the Junior World Cup.

China finished 10th in the last World Cup. For the record, Malaysia, who will be playing in Group A, have never qualified for the women's Junior World Cup.

GROUP A: India, Japan, Malaysia, Uzbekistan

GROUP B: South Korea, Thailand, Singapore

New Straits Times

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.