Without the volunteers who work so hard each day to offer athletes and fans a unique experience, it would simply not be possible to hold any hockey events globally. For this reason, Hockey Wales in conjunction with the FIH, would like to thank and celebrate them.





Hockey Wales nominated John Taylor and Judith Evans for an FIH Certificate of Gratitude to recognise all their hard work and commitment to the game.



John Taylor has worked tirelessly as a volunteer within Welsh hockey since his time as a player with Bridgend. Now, the Chair of the WHUA, John represents the organisation in several capacities including umpire assessing, tutoring and mentoring.



Judith Evans played for Caerphilly Ladies Hockey Club and soon become involved in the administration side of the game looking after the South Wales Women’s League for over 25 years. Judith has spent many hours voluntarily representing Women’s hockey with several Associations and Boards.



Both John and Judith are Hockey Wales Administrators of the Year, Anne Ellis Award Winners and well-deserved recipients of recognition from the FIH.



Hannah Bevan, Head of Development for Hockey Wales thanked them for their time and commitment,



“It is evident that our sport is driven by the most passionate and committed volunteers, who ensure that Hockey is happening and all opportunities to engage are made possible.



“John and Judith have dedicated endless hours of their time to Hockey and despite just getting on with their voluntary roles we are, and have always been, so appreciative of their work and it certainly will never go unnoticed.



We wanted to take this opportunity to thank both John and Judith with a small gift of gratitude amongst the rest of the volunteers who are being thanked Internationally within Hockey today.”



We have a variety of volunteer opportunities at Hockey Wales, if you’re interested please contact our National Volunteering Lead, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .



Hockey Wales media release