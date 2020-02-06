BANGI: Dutch international forward Roel Bovendeert wants to play for his home country in the Tokyo Olympics – and has to impress the selectors while playing in Malaysia.





So far, the 27-year-old has been impressive. He is having a great run for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL), scoring six goals.



He added two more in an an easy 6-0 win over debutants Hockey Academy of Kuala Lumpur at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi yesterday to make it eight.



Bovendeert wants to score as many goals as possible to catch the attention of Holland’s selectors for the Olympics. He last played for his country in the FIH Pro League in April last year.



His MHL team UniKL, meanwhile, are well on their way to the title with their ninth consecutive win in as many matches. They have five matches left to play and lead the standings with maximum points, five clear of second-placed Tenaga Nasional.



UniKL went on the offensive right from the start and Bovendeert gave them the lead in the 10th minute and was on target again in the 18th.



Krishanraj Singh (15th), Mohd Hafiz Zainol (15th), Izwan Fidaus Ahmad Tajuddin (31st) and Mohd Najmi Farizal (38th) contributed the other goals for UniKL.



Bovendeert said he was happy playing for UniKL. “I am enjoying every minute here. I am happy to have scored eight goals in nine matches and want to help UniKL retain the league title.



“My main goal is to play for the first time in the Olympics. I have represented my country 35 times since my debut in the Test matches against South Africa in 2014 but I have to yet to play in the World Cup or an Olympics,” said Bovendeert, who was dropped from the team to Rio in 2016.



“I am keeping my fingers crossed that I will get a chance to play in the Olympics with my good outing in the MHL,” he said.



The Star of Malaysia