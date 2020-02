LAHORE: As many as 48 probables have been called to attend a training camp from February 10 for the selection of the Pakistan team for the upcoming Azlan Shah Hockey Cup to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from April 11 to 18. The Pakistan Hockey Federation has directed 48 players to report to Khawaja Muhammad Junaid, the camp commandant, at the National Hockey Stadium, Lahore on Feb 10. Besides Junaid, three other coaches namely Sameer Hussain, Ajmal Khan and Waseem Ahmad will conduct the training camp.





Probables:



Amjad Ali, Muneeb-ur-Rehman, Waqar, Abdullah, Agha Awn Ali (goalkeepers), amjad Ali Khan, Mubashir Ali, Rizwan Ali, M Atif Mushtaq, Samiullah Khan, Usama Bashir, Usman Bashir, arbaz, Abdullah Bhutto, (fullback), Ammad Shakeel Butt, Azfar Yaqoob, Junaid Manzoor, Rizwan Senior, M Adnan, Rashid Mehmood, Aqeel, Asif Hanif, Moin Shakeel, Ihtisham (half-back), Umar Bhutta, Abu Bakar Mahmood, Ajaz Ahmad, Nohaiz Zahid Malik, Faizan, Ahmad Nadeem, Tazeem-ul Hassan, Rana Suhail Riaz, M Sulman Razzaq, Ali Shan, Samiullah, Qazi Asafand Yar, Mohsin Khan, Rana Waheed, Ghazanfar Ali, Hammaddin Anjum, Afraz, Umair Sattar, Rooman, Ali Aziz, Bilawal, Asher Tariq, Zain Ejaz, Hamza (forwards).



The Daily Times