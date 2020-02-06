



A host of aspiring young hockey players have had an experience to remember after taking part in coaching clinics organised by the Kookaburras.





Held last Saturday and Sunday prior to the FIH Pro League double headers against Great Britain at the Olympic Park Hockey Centre on the adjacent pitch to where the matches were played, the clinics were a special offering from the Kookaburras.



The clinics were made possible with the support of the Sydney Olympic Park Authority and the objectives were two-fold. Firstly, to provide kids with a rare opportunity to rub shoulders and learn from members of Australia’s world number two ranked men’s hockey team, and secondly to raise funds for the country’s bushfire crisis.



The clinic was open to any child who purchased a ticket to either of the Pro League double headers against Great Britain and then paid an extra $20 to take part in the clinic. All proceeds from the cost of the clinic will be donated to assisting people affected by the bushfires.



Despite temperatures being in the high thirties during the hour long sessions, over 60 participants, ranging from 7-16 years of age, enjoyed learning from a host of Kookaburras stars across the two days.



“Huge credit to the kids who braved the heat and took part in the clinics, they did really well,” said Kookaburra Josh Beltz.



“It was hot out there but it looked like all of the kids had fun. I know for all of the Kookaburras guys these clinics were something we were passionate about doing not only as something exciting for the kids but just as importantly being able to raise some money for the bushfire relief.”



The Kookaburras players to take part in the clinics on either or both of the days included Jacob Anderson, Daniel Beale, Josh Beltz, Johan Durst, Nathan Ephraums, Blake Govers, Kurt Lovett, Josh Simmonds, Jack Welch, Tom Wickham and Dylan Wotherspoon.



Hockey Australia media release