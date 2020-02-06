

Giselle Ansley



Giselle Ansley has returned home from the FIH Hockey Pro League tour to Australia and New Zealand having not quite recovered from injury in time to be fit for this weekend’s games.





Ansley had travelled with the squad having hoped to have featured in at least the upcoming games against New Zealand this Saturday and Sunday. However an ongoing achilles problem has not healed enough for her to be fit for the games so she will return home to continue treatment in order to ensure she is fit for the next round of matches in late April.



That comes after Amy Costello and David Condon were ruled out of the tour having been selected in the initial squads. However both have made good progress in their recovery already and are back training at Bisham Abbey alongside fellow absentees Sarah Evans, Emily Defroand, Amy Tennant and Rhys Smith. Alex Danson was not considered for this trip.



Great Britain’s men return to FIH Hockey Pro League action this weekend. The men take on New Zealand at 4am and 2am GMT on Saturday and Sunday respectively, with the women in action at 6:30am and 4:30am GMT on those days.



Great Britain Hockey media release