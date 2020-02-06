Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hager: Why you need to be on your game in the FIHPL

Published on Thursday, 06 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 37
Mark Hager

Great Britain women's team head coach Mark Hager believes the level of opposition in the FIH Hockey Pro League means teams cannot afford any off-days.



Hager and his team are now in New Zealand for two matches against the Black Sticks; while our men's team also face the same opposition in Auckland.

Mark said, "We know they’re a quick side, they’ve also got a couple of senior players who haven’t played for three or four years that have come back so it will be interesting to see how they fit into the group and where they fit within the programme in terms of what positions they play.

"They’re a counter-attacking team, so if you give them an opportunity, they can hurt you with their speed. They’ve been growing over the last 12 months and getting better.

"I think that’s a good thing about the competition, if you’re a bit off your game then opposition teams will punish or beat you."

Speaking just before his team left for Australia, he said, "For us, the tour is about learning to win away from home and I think that’s something that we really have to work on to get that belief that we can win away from home as well."

Fixtures this weekend:
Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 4am UK time
Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 6:30am
Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 2am
Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 4:30am

All games are live on BT Sport.

Great Britain Hockey media release

