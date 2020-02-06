

Great Britain's men in the FIH Hockey Pro League



Great Britain's international hockey teams play their next games in the 2020 FIH Pro League this coming weekend.





Who's up next?

Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 4am UK time

Sat 8 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 6:30am

Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (M); 2am

Sun 9 Feb New Zealand v Great Britain (W); 4:30am UK time



Where are the games?

All matches take place at North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.



What happened in our first games in the League?

GB's men earned a 4-4 draw in their first match with Australia, before a 5-1 defeat in the second match in Sydney. The women lost 2-1 and then saw their second game cancelled when 1-0 up; the first result then counting double. Highlights from the three completed games are here.



How are New Zealand doing?

Their men lost both their opening games to world champions Belgium, 6-2 and then 3-1 last weekend. The women fared a little better against the same opponents, losing 2-1 but then winning 4-1 in Auckland.



Who are their top goalscorers?

George Muir has two in two games for the men, while Olivia Merry has four to her name after scoring all the goals in their 4 - 0 win over the Belgians.



Where can I watch GB's games?

All of Great Britain's games in the FIH Pro League are live in the UK on BT Sport. They have now launched a £25 monthly subscription offer with no annual contract - click here to take a look.



Who's in the squads?

GB named 44 players across both genders for the games in Aus and NZ - read in full here.



What happened last time we played NZ?

We faced these opponents in an historic day's play at the Twickenham Stoop; GB's women winning 3-1 and the men earning a 2-0 win.



How did GB do in last season's league?

The men's team made it through to the Grand Final by finishing fourth in the table, then again finishing fourth overall after the final tournament in Holland. The women's team finished eighth in the league table.



What's changed in the Pro League this year?

India are now in the men's competition, and have hit the ground running in their first couple of games. There are no Grand Finals now, and the format has changed so that teams only play each other home OR away; with the schedule swapping over in 2021. So for example we play New Zealand away in 2020, and at home in 2021.



When and where are GB's home games?

Six of the eight home matchdays take place at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre (LVHTC)

2 & 3 May, GBR v India (M) / China (W) - LVHTC

16 & 17 May, GBR v Argentina (M&W) - Twickenham Stoop

24 & 25 May, GBR v Spain (M) / USA (W) - LVHTC

13 & 14 Jun, GBR v Germany (M & W) - LVHTC



Great Britain Hockey media release