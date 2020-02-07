Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland women move training camp from Malaysia because of coronavirus concerns

Published on Friday, 07 February 2020
Ireland qualified for the Olympics by beating Canada in a play-off

The Ireland women hockey squad's pre-Olympics training camp in Malaysia has been cancelled because of the coronavirus outbreak.



Officials from Hockey Ireland said they were trying to find a new location and could return to South Africa where they recently had a warm-weather camp.

Other Olympic qualifiers, including China and Japan, are also relocating their training sessions.

Ireland women will be playing in the Olympics for the first time.

They beat Canada in a penalty shootout after both legs in November's play-off in Dublin ended 0-0.

In Japan, Ireland's first match is against South Africa on 25 July and their other group opponents will be Germany, Great Britain, India, South Africa and world and European champions, the Netherlands.

BBC Sport

