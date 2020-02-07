KUALA LUMPUR: It’s a season of misery so far for Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The Tigers’ hopes of finishing top three in the eight-team league suffered a severe jolt after they lost 1-2 to Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) at the Tun Razak Hockey Stadium on Wednesday at Jalan Duta.



They are lying in fourth place with 15 points from nine matches.



Prior to their recent defeat, they lost four key players.



Former international forward Hafifihafiz Hanafi has been ruled out of the MHL after suffering a hamstring injury in the match against Hockey Academy on Feb 2 while ex-national forward Mohd Haziq Samsul is still recovering from a hamstring injury.



Two juniors Mohd Nur Asyraf Ishak and Mohd Hafizi Zainudin are down with groin and finger injuries.



Maybank coach Azrul Effendy Bistamam said injuries to key players have affected their performance in the league.



“Losing 1-2 to UiTM will not help us in our bid to finish top three in the league. It gets tougher from here, ” said Azrul.



“UiTM have narrowed their points against us by five and we have to win at least two of the five remaining matches to secure our place in the last four to qualify for the TNB Cup.



“Our next match is against Tenaga Nasional (today) and it’ll be tough. Without our main penalty corner drag flicker Asyraf, we’ll have problems delivering goals from penalty corners, ” said Azrul.



Maybank’s other remaining matches are against Nur Insafi on Sunday, TNB Thunderbolt (Feb 12), Universiti Kuala Lumpur (Feb 14) and Terengganu on (Feb 16).



The Star of Malaysia