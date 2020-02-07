By Jugjet Singh





Former national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj has until Monday to re-apply for the senior women’s coaching job. - NSTP/File pic



China’s misfortune might just turn into a fortune for the national women’s junior hockey team.





The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Wednesday confirmed that China have withdrawn from the Junior Asia Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Junior World Cup, in Kakamigahara, Japan, on April 6-12 due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Initially, China were in Group B with South Korea, Thailand and Singapore while Malaysia are in Group A with India, Japan and Uzbekistan.



And since only the top three teams qualify for the 2021 Junior World Cup, China’s exit has opened the door wider for Malaysia to make their debut.



“If the AHF do not move the tournament to a later date this year (to accommodate China), then this qualifier could just provide a chance for our women to play in the (Junior) World Cup for the first time,” said former national women’s coach K. Dharmaraj.



Coach Lailin Abu Hassan will handle the Junior Asia Cup team while Dharmaraj has until Monday to re-apply for the senior women’s coaching job.



“The present junior players (Under-21) are the best batch ever assembled in the last two decades.



“All the 18 players, who will head to Kakamigahara, have either played or trained with the senior side.



“With China out of the equation, I believe Malaysia, India, Japan and Korea will fight for the three qualifying slots.



“Malaysia have a chance to make the semi-finals. Going by the draw, they might play Korea in the last four.



“Our women’s Under-21 team held their Korean counterparts to draws in two matches in Bukit Jalil last year.



“It indicates that they are ready to mount a serious challenge in Asia,” Dharmaraj added.



But if, with the agreement of the other teams, AHF move the tournament to a later date, then defending champions China will become the biggest stumbling block for Malaysia’s dream debut.



FIXTURES



MALAYSIA HOCKEY LEAGUE



Today: NurInsafi v THT (Sg Petani Stadium), UniKL v UiTM (Bangi Stadium), Tenaga Nasional v Maybank (National Stadium, Pitch I), TNB Thunderbolts v HockAdemy (National Stadium, Pitch II).



* matches at 5pm.



New Straits Times