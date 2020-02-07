In anticipation of the U.S. Women's National Team's upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League matches, here is a scouting report you’ll want to review before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Friday, February 7 & Saturday, February 8, 2020



Time: 4:00 p.m. ET (both game starts)



Location: Cernard, Buenos Aires, Argentina



Live Stream: Don't miss a second of the FIH Hockey Pro League action and watch the USWNT take on No. 3 Argentina this Friday. One year ago, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) signed a four-year media rights agreement with B/R Live for the territories of Canada and the United States.



FIH Hockey Pro League single games are available paid per view for $2.99 per match or fans can purchase a Monthly Pass for $9.99 per month or Annual Pass for $79.99 per year. Click here to purchase.



B/R Live is offering two exclusive discount options to USA Field Hockey fans from now until Saturday, February 15, 2020.



Offer 1: Get 80% off the first month of the B/R Live Monthly Pass with code FIH80

Offer 2: Get 50% off the B/R Live Annual Pass with the code FIH50



Offer valid through Saturday, February 15, 2020. Cannot be used for any subscription renewal or combined with any other offer. Available to customers located in the United States only. For full B/R Live terms and conditions, go here.



Opponent: Argentina



FIH World Ranking: 3



Head to Head: A Pan American match between rivals No. 3 Argentina and No. 14 USA is a fine way to start three intense days of FIH Hockey Pro League action. The Americans recently suffered a crushing 0-9 defeat on home soil against No. 1 The Netherlands, an opening match tinged with sadness following the recent death of U.S. National Teams Manager Larry Amar. USA's youthful, developing team certainly faces another stern test in Buenos Aires this weekend. Argentina has won 15 of their previous 24 meetings against USA and have not suffered defeat against USA since a Pool B clash at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. However, the last time they faced each other on Argentina soil was in last year’s FIH Hockey Pro League, with USA securing a 2-2 draw in Cordoba before losing the subsequent shootout.

Head to Head

(since 2013)





24 Previous Matches

5 Draws 4 Won 15 24 Total Goals 53

What You Need to Know: ‘Las Leonas’ (The Lionesses) have long been considered as one of the world’s most fearsome attacking teams and are undisputedly a true powerhouse of the game. Since the 2014 retirement of eight-time FIH Player of the Year Luciana Aymar, unquestionably one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, Argentina has claimed numerous titles, including the 2016 Champions Trophy, 2017 Pan American Cup and 2019 Pan American Games, with the latter sealing their spot at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. They were perhaps unlucky to finish fourth in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, qualifying for the Grand Final event before suffering agonizing shootout defeats against both Australia (semifinal) and Germany (third-place playoff).



Argentina’s current squad contains some true superstars of the global game. Goalkeeper Belen Succi is rated as one of the best in the business, while Carla Rebecchi (nominee: 2019 FIH Player of the Year), Delfina Merino (2017 FIH Player of the Year), Maria Granatto (2016 and 2017 FIH Rising Star of the Year) as well as talented youngsters Lucina von der Heyde (2018 FIH Rising Star of the Year) and Julieta Jankunas (nominee: 2019 FIH Rising Star of the Year) - are all exceptional outfield performers. The team is coached by charismatic tactician Carlos Retegui, the man who guided Argentina’s men to Olympic gold at Rio 2016 and also Las Leonas to World Cup glory in 2010.



Argentina's Roster: Click Here



USFHA media release