

Belgium captain Thomas Briels talks to the media. PTI



World champions Belgium are brimming with confidence after wins over Australia and New Zealand but captain Thomas Briels is expecting a tough fight from India in the upcoming round of FIH Hockey Pro League here this weekend. Briels said Belgium are “wary of the threats” which the home team possesses.





Belgium are currently atop the points table with 11 points. However, Briels believes India will be a totally differently opponent, especially after their morale-boosting win over Netherlands in their opening Pro League tie.



India are currently fifth with five points from their two matches which they played against the Netherlands here last month.



“India are looking really sharp as well, and they have been playing well which is something we saw in their initial two matches against the Dutch,” Briels said. “We expect a tough couple of matches, and it’s going to be a good fight for us as well. Of course, we are wary of the threat that they (India) possess, but we are really excited to play a tough opponent like India,” he said.



Preparation for Olympics



Briels said the second edition of the Pro League is a great platform for hockey playing nations to prepare ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “It gives us time to prepare ourselves well, and also face tough competition along the way,” he said.



“We have started the competition well, and want to make sure we keep the momentum,” Briels said.



The Tribune