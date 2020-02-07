Jitendra Nath Misra





Higher-ranked Belgium are certain to test India when the teams meet this weekend. Image credit: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia



In inter-state relations, memory and grievance remain the building blocks of rivalry. But if there is no history of animosity between two nations, the context changes. No matter from which perspective we look, the hockey rivalry between Belgium and India has no pressing contention. It is mostly sport that we discuss in this rivalry. So, it can be termed a trophy' rivalry — a sporting contest for its own sake.





This rivalry will be renewed during the FIH Pro League games at Bhubaneswar on 8 and 9 February.



According to FIH data, beginning with the 1928 Olympics, India hold a 16-14 advantage over Belgium, and four games have been drawn. In the 20th century, India were ascendant, and in the 21st century, Belgium have had the upper hand.



Since 2001, Belgium have won 14 games against India (beginning with their first victory over India in 2011), while India have beaten them 11 times, and 4 games have been drawn. While Belgium have moved from No 13 in 2006 to No 1, India’s ranking has risen from No 9 in 2015 to No 5.



Statistically, the rivalry appears equal, except that it isn’t. Belgium’s improvement cancels India’s past dominance. This trend is likely to continue. Belgium resemble Australia, Germany and the Netherlands, who have spun webs around India since the 1970s. This should put at rest the 'legacy' (oh, the eight Olympics gold medals!) that so harms Indian hockey.



“Belgium are a good side,” Brigadier HJS Chimni, 1975 World Cup gold medallist says. “On the astroturf, there are greater opportunities to score than on grass. The team that converts the chances wins,” he asserts.



So, the things that might determine the result are the final pass and shot at goal. Belgium have been clinical in the four Pro League games they have played this season, while India remains suspect. Mathematically, to win, India need to create more chances than Belgium and put a high percentage of those chances away.



As the most improved elite men’s team, Belgium have studied India inside out. With a vaunted development plan, Belgium scout for excellence, and are predisposed towards putting rivals to the shade. The players have been the longest together, in a team that instinctively does the right things on the field. Being a recent entrant into the elite club, Belgium are not psychologically scarred from past cycles of decline. It plays with freedom and authority.



India, with a history of falling from the pedestal, are not so lucky. India may not have faced serial defeats to Belgium, but lately, Belgium have beaten and bruised India. The psychological context to the Pro League is compelling.



Belgium’s recent accomplishments create further imbalance. They are the current world and European champions, with silver medals in the Olympics (2016), the Pro League (2019) and the World League (2014-2015). Just weeks ago, they defeated an outstanding Australian team in two back-to-back Pro League games in Sydney. After claiming 11 of a possible 12 points in Australia and New Zealand, Belgium sit at the top of the table, winning back the number one rank from Australia. Ominous signs for India.



To be fair, India did win two silver medals in the Champions Trophy (2016, 2018) and two bronze medals in the World League (2014-2015 and 2016-2017). Weeks ago, India won an impressive 5-2 victory against the higher-ranked Dutch, and another come-from-behind 3-3 shoot-out victory.



After the slide from the 1970s, India are on the mend. “The overall performance of the Indian team, both in attack and defence, has improved a lot. The confidence, individually and in the team, is much higher now. It looks that they have the ability to win against every country they play against,” says Chimni. Belgian head coach Shane McLeod had said in 2019: "Our team and coaching staff certainly do not underestimate India. I think they are not far away from a big result.”



Besides, just because Belgium scare opponents by sheer excellence, we might miss a moment of brilliance that could alter the script. Unexpected things happen in sport.



We don’t know why India were able to impose their authority over Belgium in the past. Was it technique and talent alone? But today’s game is workmanship with large talent pools and support teams. Belgium have created excellence from a weak base. They had 50,000 players in 2017, 40 percent of them women, up from 16,000 in 2005. Belgian clubs and the national governing body function closely, and regional selection begins at 13 and 14, leading to the apex of the national men’s and women’s teams. Club play improves as national-level players join club competitions.



India, where hockey enjoys a large profile, have no 'pay and play' club system. Players remain closeted in endless drills in academies, and there is no recognisable presence of 'stars', except during international tournaments. Elite players mostly give domestic tournaments a miss, where their participation would improve standards.



This is the context for the hugely-anticipated games this weekend.



Indian captain Manpreet Singh said, "As both the teams are equally good, we need to hit the turf with the same energy and passion as we did against the Netherlands. Our main focus will be to have a strong defence and convert any PC chances we get."



Regardless of the outcome, India being in the Pro League is good for development. “The Pro League generally gives opportunities to play a lot more against the best teams. Unless you play a lot, you can’t correct mistakes. It gives the coach the opportunity to see the strengths and weaknesses individually and in the team,” Chimni says.



Looking beyond, the Pro League’s format promises attacking hockey. A drawn game must be decided either way in a shootout, the winner earning two points (including a bonus point), and the loser gets one point. In an Olympics year, don’t expect coaches to reveal all their plans, though.



Jitendra Nath Misra is a retired ambassador and is the vice president of Jawaharlal Nehru Hockey Tournament Society.



