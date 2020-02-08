Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

UniKL goalscorer Izwan sets his sights on donning national colours

Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 10:00 | Hits: 23
By AFTAR SINGH


Dedicated: UniKL’s Izwan Firdaus (back) is still keen to play for Malaysia and has the strength and energy to perform well.

KUALA LUMPUR: Forward Izwan Firdaus Ahmad Tajuddin’s fine goal-scoring run in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) has whetted his appetite to make a return to the national team after a four-year hiatus.



The 30-year-old father of three has delivered five goals so far for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) in important matches.

His notable ones are the field goal in UniKL’s 6-0 win over Hockey Academy (Hockademy) at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi on Wednesday and the winning goal in their 2-0 victory against Terengganu at the Batu Buruk Hockey Stadium last Sunday.

Izwan, who last donned the national colours in the four-nation tournament in Melbourne in 2016, believes his dedication and commitment on the field speaks volume.

“I’ll turn 31 next month but I’m still keen to play for Malaysia. I still have the strength and energy to play international matches, ” said Izwan, who has represented Malaysia 128 times since 2009 before he was dropped in 2016.

“I will do my best to impress national coach (Roelant Oltmans) to earn a call-up for national training.

“I’ve scored five goals in nine matches but I know I can deliver more. I want to help UniKL retain the league title, ” said Izwan, known as Pak Din by his teammates.

Izwan, who has played for his club since 2014, said the key to their success was their ability to play as a unit.

“We’ve five more matches in 10 days (from Feb 7-16), it’ll be tough, but with the good set of players we have, we will be out to continue our winning ways, ” he said.

Table-toppers UniKL have maximum points of 27 from nine matches and they are five points clear from second-placed Tenaga Nasional.

UniKL’s next match is against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) today in Bangi.

The Star of Malaysia

