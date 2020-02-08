By AFTAR SINGH



BANGI: Seasoned campaigner Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil is simply unstoppable in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).





The 34-year-old Tengku Ahmad, who is still recovering from a broken jaw, scored two field goals in Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL)’s hard fought 4-0 win over Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) at the Tengku Abdullah Hockey Stadium in Bangi yesterday.



It was only his second match since going through a surgery after injuring his jaw in the match against Hockey Academy on Jan 12. He returned for UniKL against Maybank on Jan 30 and did well to score the first goal in their 4-2 win.



Yesterday, the Perlis-born was on fire from the start. Still wearing his protective headgear, he scored in the first minute of the match off a goalmouth melee.



Tengku Ahmad struck again in the 47th minute when he scored off a reserve stick effort which sailed past goalkeeper Mohd Khairul Afendy Kamaruzaman.



Six minutes later, defender Mohd Razie Abdul Rahim converted a penalty corner to make it 3-0 for UniKL and a minute later, Dutch Roel Bovendeert completed the rout off a field goal.



It was UniKL’s 10th consecutive win and they have four matches remaining – against TNB Thunderbolt tomorrow in Bangi, Nur Insafi on Feb 12 in Bangi, and two matches against Maybank on Feb 14 and Tenaga Nasional on Feb 16 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Tengku Ahmad said his love for the game has overcome his fear of recurring injuries. “There is still fear but I love hockey and I want to play on as long as I can, ” he said.



“We had a good start but we removed our foot off the pedal and allowed UiTM to push their forwards in search for goals. They earned four penalty corners to put pressure on us but we did well to deny them the goals.



“We struggled in the second and third quarters before we found our form again in the fourth and last quarter to score three goals.”



Tenaga Nasional defeated Maybank 4-1 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil yesterday to win their eighth match and are second in the league with 25 points – five points behind UniKL.



MALAYSIA HOCKEY LEAGUE (MHL)



RESULTS



NUR INSAFI 1 TERENGGANU 4

UNIKL 4 UITM 0

TENAGA NASIONAL 4 MAYBANK 1

TNB T’BOLT 3 HOCKADEMY 2



STANDINGS



P W D L F A Pts



UNIKL 10 10 0 0 37 7 30

TENAGA 10 8 1 1 43 11 25

TERENGGANU 10 7 0 3 39 18 21

MAYBANK 10 5 0 5 27 25 15

UITM 10 3 1 6 17 29 10

NUR INSAFI 10 2 1 7 22 47 7

HOCKADEMY 10 2 0 8 13 38 6

TNB T’BOLT 10 1 1 8 18 42 4



The Star of Malaysia