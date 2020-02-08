By Jugjet Singh





UniKL’s Roel Bovendeert (right) was on the scoresheet during the match against UiTM. - Pic source: Facebook/UNIKL Hockey



Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) maintained a strong grip of the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) when they whipped Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) 4-0 in Bangi yesterday.





Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil was UniKL’s toast with a brace in the first and 47th minutes while Razie Rahim (53rd) and Roel Bovendeert (54th) completed the rout.



“Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin gave us the start we needed with a brace and it motivated the others to push harder,” said UniKL coach Arul Selvaraj.



In another match, Tenaga Nasional defeated Maybank 4-1 in Bukit Jalil to keep pace with the leaders.



Tenaga netted through Norsyafiq Sumantri (23rd and 44th), Shahril Saabah (29th) and Akhimullah Anuar Esook (42nd).



Haziq Samsul (42nd) replied for Maybank.



RESULTS — NurInsafi 1 Terengganu HT 4, UniKL 4 UiTM 0, Tenaga Nasional 4 Maybank 1, TNB Thunderbolts 3 HockAdemy 2.



New Straits Times