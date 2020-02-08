By The Hockey Paper





England’s indoor scene doesn’t get international footing PIC: England Hockey



England senior teams were once again absent from the line ups at the recent EuroHockey Indoor Championships.





Men’s and women’s teams from Germany, Belgium and Holland were all pitted against each other in tough pools alongside established nations like Austria, Poland and Russia.



But England have hurtled down the rankings after failing to make their mark in 2018 and chiefs have admitted there are a number of reasons for not participating indoors.



“With the amount of international (particularly FIH Pro League) and domestic outdoor hockey and the way that GB EDP is structured, we’ve found it increasingly challenging to accommodate a meaningful indoor international calendar,” said performance director Ed Barney.



England Hockey said that it would “continue exploring what opportunity there may be in future years”, admitting that the indoor game had help develop players like Sam Ward and Sophie Bray for outdoors.



“They would be two players for whom international indoor hockey was an incredibly valuable piece of the journey,” added Barney.



