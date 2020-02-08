The Hockeyroos’ upcoming FIH Pro League matches against China in Changzhou scheduled for 14/15 March will not be played due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.





After consultation with Hockey Australia and the Chinese Hockey Association, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) made the announcement overnight from their Switzerland headquarters.



“This is the right thing to do under the circumstances and Hockey Australia fully supports the FIH’s stance on this matter,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“Together with the relevant parties, we will continue to monitor the situation in China and the coronavirus, as well as the recommendations of the World Health Organisation.”



The Hockeyroos were set to fly to China straight after their next Pro league matches against Argentina in Perth on 6/7 March.



“Hockey Australia’s number one priority is always the health, wellbeing and safety of our athletes and staff,” said Hockey Australia High Performance Director, Toni Cumpston.



“We raised our concerns with FIH and initiated discussions as soon as the threat of the coronavirus was first publicised.



“We are happy that FIH have made this decision and we look forward to working with them and the Chinese Hockey Association to organise another suitable time to play the matches whenever that may be.”



Hockey Australia media release