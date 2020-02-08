2020 FIH Pro League (Men) - 8 February
7 Feb 2020 ARG v ESP (RR) 3 - 4
8 Feb 2020 NZL v GBR (RR) 1 - 1 (3 - 1 SO)
8 Feb 2020 17:00 (GMT +5:30) IND v BEL (RR) Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
8 Feb 2020 20:30 (GMT -3) ARG v ESP (RR) Cenard, Buenos Aires
9 Feb 2020 15:00 (GMT +13) NZL v GBR (RR) North Harbour Hockey
9 Feb 2020 17:00 (GMT +5:30) IND v BEL (RR) Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live (May be Geo blocked if there is TV coverage)
FIH Match Centre