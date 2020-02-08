By B.G. Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)



World Cup winners and World number one Belgium and hosts India will lock horns in Pro-league hockey match today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.



Since Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup(2011) Red Lions have an edge over India, in last 25 matches India won 7, lost 14 and drew 4. If India wins today, it will be 50th triumph against Belgium.



So far India have won 50+ matches against 4 teams only;they are Malaysia (85 wins in 122 matches), Japan(77 wins in 85 matches),Pakistan(62 wins in 175 matches) and New Zealand(55 matches in 101 matches).Statistical highlights of India- Belgium match are:

Particulars India Belgium Total matches played 82 82 Won 49 19 Drawn 14 14 Goals Scored 217 133 Biggest ever wins 9-0 in Olympics-1928 7-2 in Audergham test in 1999 Matches played in Bhubaneswar 3 3 Won(Champions Trophy-2014) 1 0 Won in Shoot Out(World League-2017) 1 0 Drawn(World Cup-2018) 1 1 If wins today’s match in regulation period,gain of points 75.23 24.76 If wins today’s match in shoot out, gain of points 37.61 12.38

