Stats Speak: Indians are ready for golden jubilee win over World no 1 Red Lions

Published on Saturday, 08 February 2020 10:00
By B.G.  Joshi(Sehore-Bhopal, India)

World Cup winners  and World number one Belgium and hosts India will  lock horns in Pro-league  hockey  match today at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Since Johannesburg Champions Challenge Cup(2011)   Red Lions have an edge over India, in last 25 matches India won 7, lost 14 and drew 4. If India wins today, it will be 50th triumph against Belgium.

So far India have won 50+ matches against 4 teams only;they are Malaysia (85 wins in 122 matches), Japan(77 wins in 85 matches),Pakistan(62 wins in 175 matches) and New Zealand(55 matches in 101 matches).Statistical highlights of India- Belgium match are:

Particulars

India

Belgium

Total matches played

82

82

Won

49

19

Drawn

14

14

Goals Scored

217

133

Biggest  ever wins

9-0 in Olympics-1928

7-2 in Audergham test in 1999

Matches  played in  Bhubaneswar

3

3

Won(Champions Trophy-2014)

1

0

Won  in Shoot Out(World League-2017)

1

0

Drawn(World Cup-2018)

1

1

If wins today’s match in regulation period,gain of points

75.23

24.76

If wins today’s match in shoot out,

gain of points

37.61

12.38

 

