

Delaying gratification: All Kieran Govers wants for his birthday is three points against TNB Thunderbolt in the Malaysia Hockey League match today.



PETALING JAYA: There will be no big feasts and parties for Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) forward Kieran Govers as he turns 32 today.





Instead, the Australian will be hard at work and all he wants for his birthday is three points against TNB Thunderbolt in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Tengku Abdullah Stadium in Bangi - and a phone call from his wife and son.



Defending champions UniKL are unbeaten in the league so far this season and Govers wants to keep the momentum going.



UniKL chalked up their 10th straight win against Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) on Friday and are the overwhelming favourites against TNB Thunderbolt, who are sitting at the bottom of the league table.



With the fine form so far, many would have been pleased, but not Govers.



“We’ve put ourselves in a good spot to win the title just like last year. But in some matches, we had our ups and downs. We want to be consistent, ” said Govers, who has had a stellar career with Australia.



He was forced to call time on his international career on November 2018 due to hip issues but the striker, though, should have little regret as he has had a wonderful career with Australia winning the 2010 World Cup, 2010 Champions Trophy, 2014 Commonwealth Games and claiming a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics.



If Govers and Co win their next three matches, including the contest against the Thunderbolts, they will take the MHL title once more.



But the insatiable Govers, known for his lethal drag flicks, wants more - he’s also eyeing the overall TNB Cup with UniKL.



“We will not underestimate our opponents tomorrow (today) and I do expect a tough match but I’ll do my best to lead the team to another victory, ” added Govers, who hails from Wollongong.



UniKL had beaten TNB Thunderbolt 4-2 in the first round last month but it was a below-par performance by their own high standards.



While Govers promises to stay focused on the task at hand, he yearns to touch base with his family on his special day.



“I look forward to a phone call from my wife, Nicki and son Leo on my birthday. They are both in Australia but they’ve sent me some presents, ” said Govers, who hopes that will motivate him to go the extra mile today.



The Star of Malaysia