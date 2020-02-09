By Jugjet Singh



HOCKADEMY were finally brought down to earth following a 1-0 defeat to Terengganu Ladies in yesterday’s Malaysian Women’s Hockey League (MWHL) match in Kuala Terengganu.





Following the defeat, HockAdemy’s five-point lead, following six wins in a row, has been cut to two with Terengganu Ladies in second position on 16 points.



Terengganu Ladies captain Siti Noor Amarina was the toast with a penalty corner goal in the 37th minute.



According to HockAdemy coach K. Gobinathan, Terengganu only had one clear shot at goal and one penalty corner throughout the match.



“I don’t blame the players as Terengganu defended well. We will now focus on winning our remaining three matches to lift the title,” said Gobinathan.



RESULTS — Terengganu Ladies 1 HockAdemy 0, Mutiara Impian 1 Sabah 1, Police Blue Warriors 2 PKS UniTen 3.



