

Image Courtesy of FIH



BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – In their second meeting in the FIH Hockey Pro League taking place at Cenard in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the No. 14 U.S. Women’s National Team knew they had to collectively defend well to maintain the strong attack of No. 3 Argentina. Although that was the game plan, Las Leonas scored in the first minute and never looked back as they pushed past the USA, 1-6.





Argentina came out quick and scored just one minute into the contest when Agustina Gorzelany put away a high penalty corner drag. Las Leonas was right back on the attack when Maria Granatto used quick stick skills to earn their first penalty corner but it was denied by the glove of USA goalkeeper Kealsie Robles (Yorktown, Va.). A close chance came for USA in the 6th minute when in the right corner Danielle Grega (Kingston, Pa.) worked it into the circle with 3D skills as Mary Beth Barham’s (Fairfax, Va.) falling connection went over the end line. Argentina continued to show possession dominance scoring two more times in the opening frame. The second goal came in the 8th minute when a push toward goal by Delfina Merino hit a USA foot and went in and the third off an overhead that was run down by Carla Rebecchi who entered the circle and popped it in over Robles.



USA created more scoring opportunities in the second quarter and that also resulted in more possession. In the 19th minute, Grega was fouled hard in the circle and earned USA a penalty corner, as Giselle Kanevsky was issued a green card. Unsuccessful on the chance, the red, white and blue continued to attack and earned two more penalty corners. The second attempt was well-executed when Taylor West (Princess Anne, Md.) deflected home a drag from Ashley Hoffman (Mohnton, Pa.) to add one back and change the score to 1-3.



Argentina came out hungry at the start of the third frame, when Rebecchi drove into the circle and set up Granatto but the quick hands of Robles rejected the chance. USA saw some positive forward play but couldn’t break into their attacking circle as they were met by Las Leonas’ strong defense. Argentina almost added another when Merino’s lift hit the corner of the crossbar, but they were able to recoup and win a penalty stroke after a video review. In the 40th minute, Noel Barrionuevo converted on the penalty stroke past USA goalkeeper Jess Jecko (Sauquoit, N.Y.), who replaced Robles for the play, to make it 1-4.



The fourth quarter started with USA on their heels as they defended in numbers to limit Argentina’s scoring threats. Las Leonas won three penalty corners in quick succession, but it wasn’t until the third in the 53rd minute when Barrionuevo buried a low, hard drag to extend the lead. Argentina continued to show their dominant ball control in the remaining minutes of the game and with just 11 seconds left Merino added her name to the scoresheet off a penalty corner rebound that she volleyed into the roof of the net.



“I think that we need to be more fit,” said Hoffman, USWNT Captain, following the game. “I think we need to focus on our basic skills, passing to a red shirt out there, and giving the ball where our teammates want it. I think that will improve the connection."



Following the game, Argentina’s Rebecchi was named Player of the Match for her one goal and many shots.



Next, the U.S. Women’s National Team will travel to Christchurch, New Zealand for back-to-back games next weekend against No. 7 New Zealand on Saturday, February 15 and Sunday, February 16, locally.



#FIHProLeague

#MyProLeagueMoment

#HockeyInvites



USFHA media release